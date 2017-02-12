Ken Loach Damns Government Over Child Refugees After 'I, Daniel Blake' BAFTA Win

Film-maker Ken Loach has condemned the Government for closing down its child refugee programme as he won a BAFTA for his film I, Daniel Blake.

The director attacked last week’s announcement of the Government taking in just 350 displaced lone children who are fleeing war zones including Syria.

His film depicts a man from Newcastle struggling to cope with Britain’s welfare system, and has already won the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Accepting the award for Outstanding British Film, the 80-year-old: