Left-wing film maker Ken Loach has defended Jeremy Corbyn against claims he failed to show leadership during Labour’s campaign to remain in the EU.

The I, Daniel Blake director denied LBC host James O’Brien’s suggestion that Corbyn was losing support because of his “absence of leadership.”

Labour backed Remain but Corbyn’s history of criticising the EU over decades on the backbenches left people in doubt over how he had even voted.

He rated his own support for staying at the EU at seven out of 10 and there were even accusations his aides were sabotaging the Remain campaign. The anger within Labour led to him being challenged for the leadership within days of the June vote.