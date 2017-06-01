Kendall Jenner Has Been Auditioning To Be An Adidas Model Since She Was A Child

Kendall Jenner has been a superfan of Adidas from a very young age.
So the recent announcement that the supermodel has become a brand ambassador for the sportswear retailer must be a dream come true.
The reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday 31 May to share the news, writing: “Officially joining the Adidas fam!”
Wearing an Adidas tracksuit and matching sneakers while driving a golf cart in front of a mural with the Adidas logo, the model looked beyond ecstatic.
Jenner also shared a photo from her younger years rocking an Adidas tee - and one of her and sister Kylie in Adidas tracksuits.
Jenner is just the latest member of her family to secure a work with a sportswear brand. Kylie has a deal with sportswear brand Puma, and brother-in-law Kanye West also has a successful partnership with Adidas.
Here are a few other Insta snaps of Jenner sportin’ some Adidas: