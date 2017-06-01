All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    01/06/2017 13:15 BST

    Kendall Jenner Has Been Auditioning To Be An Adidas Model Since She Was A Child

    She's a superfan 💕

    Kendall Jenner has been a superfan of Adidas from a very young age. 

    So the recent announcement that the supermodel has become a brand ambassador for the sportswear retailer must be a dream come true. 

    The reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday 31 May to share the news, writing: “Officially joining the Adidas fam!”

    Wearing an Adidas tracksuit and matching sneakers while driving a golf cart in front of a mural with the Adidas logo, the model looked beyond ecstatic. 

    A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

    Jenner also shared a photo from her younger years rocking an Adidas tee - and one of her and sister Kylie in Adidas tracksuits. 

    always been an OG #TBT

    A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

    A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

    Jenner is just the latest member of her family to secure a work with a sportswear brand. Kylie has a deal with sportswear brand Puma, and brother-in-law Kanye West also has a successful partnership with Adidas. 

    Here are a few other Insta snaps of Jenner sportin’ some Adidas:

    A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

    A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

    SEE ALSO.

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionModelsCelebrity StyleKendall JennerAdidas

    Conversations