Kendall Jenner Has Been Auditioning To Be An Adidas Model Since She Was A Child

Kendall Jenner has been a superfan of Adidas from a very young age.

So the recent announcement that the supermodel has become a brand ambassador for the sportswear retailer must be a dream come true.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday 31 May to share the news, writing: “Officially joining the Adidas fam!”

Wearing an Adidas tracksuit and matching sneakers while driving a golf cart in front of a mural with the Adidas logo, the model looked beyond ecstatic.