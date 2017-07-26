Kendall Jenner is making a case for bringing back the curly styles much-loved in the ’80s - but with a modern makeover.

Jenner debuted the curly hairstyle on social media and it looked incredible.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 25 July, Jenner’s hair stylist Jen Atkin shared a video of the model’s makeover.

“When you have .02 seconds of natural light left, Kendall Jenner,” Atkin wrote, followed by a ‘love Sade though’ hashtag - seemingly giving an inspirational nod to the 80s singer, whose song can be heard on the clip.