A photo of Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Golden Globes afterparty dress is causing a commotion.
InStyle Magazine posted the below snap of Jenner alongside sister Kylie Jenner and BFF Hailey Baldwin on Instagram and people just Can. Not. Understand. what has happened to her left leg.
It’s so confusing that the entire comment section on the photo is just one big mess of “Where’s Kendall’s leg?”
Turns out, it’s actually just an optical illusion created by her ruched, strapless Paule Ka gown.
Look closely and you’ll see her left leg is actually underneath her right leg, just hidden under the orange silk fabric.
See below for proof that she does, in fact, still have two legs.