Kendall Jenner is Vogue India’s latest cover star and she looks even more stunning than usual.
Shot by the legendary photographer Mario Testino in Jaipur, India, Jenner showcases a series of designer outfits and striking poses in an otherworldly shoot for the May issue.
To celebrate Vogue India’s tenth anniversary and the fact that this is Testino’s twelfth cover for the Vogue brand, a limited edition print of Jenner (below) will go on sale for £360 - with a portion of the proceeds going to the charity ‘Girl Rising India’.
It’s not the first time the pair have worked together. Last year, Testino shot Jenner for her first ever cover of American Vogue. And earlier this year, they collaborated together for a photoshoot with V Magazine.
The print will be available to buy from Miramira.tv from 3 May, and the issue goes on sale the same day.