Kendall Jenner struck some poses with the Muppets in a shoot for Love magazine, fulfilling many a childhood dream.

The supermodel hung out with the furry puppets in New York City, US, on Tuesday 2 May and it looked like they had the best time eating pizza and drinking coffee.

Showcasing furry, colourful pieces from Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2017 collection, Jenner posed with Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and co. on a set of stairs.