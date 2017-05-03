All Sections
    03/05/2017 12:58 BST

    Kendall Jenner Strikes A Pose With The Muppets For Love Magazine

    The Dream 🙌

    Kendall Jenner struck some poses with the Muppets in a shoot for Love magazine, fulfilling many a childhood dream. 

    The supermodel hung out with the furry puppets in New York City, US, on Tuesday 2 May and it looked like they had the best time eating pizza and drinking coffee. 

    Showcasing furry, colourful pieces from Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2017 collection, Jenner posed with Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and co. on a set of stairs. 

    Josiah Kamau via Getty Images

    Just last month, the reality TV star channelled Marilyn Monroe in a short film for the magazine, and looked incredible. 

    The photoshoot will be featured in issue 18 of the publication.

    Josiah Kamau via Getty Images
    Josiah Kamau via Getty Images
    Josiah Kamau via Getty Images

