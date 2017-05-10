Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were forced to apologise to ‘This Morning’ viewers after guest Kenny Goss swore not once, but twice during an interview.

The former lover of the late George Michael appeared on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday (10 May) to discuss their relationship in a live-link up from LA.

But as he reminisced about how he and George used to watch ‘This Morning’ together, Kenny dropped an expletive.