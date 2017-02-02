Actress Embraces Loose Skin Thanks To Support From Body-Positive Instagram Community

A body positive vlogger has revealed she won’t be getting surgery to remove her loose skin after dramatic weight loss, thanks to the confidence she’s gained from the online community.
Canadian actress and vlogger Kenzie Brenna is among hundreds on Instagram using the hashtag #embracethesquish to promote self-love and body-positivity.
“This is a part of me I’m not changing. Not only do I not have the finances to chance this part of my body, I don’t have the emotionality to change it,” she said in a recent post.
“I don’t blame others for going through it, it’s just not something that I can do.
I honestly don’t even hate this part of me anymore, through #embracethesquish.”
She added that the hashtag has enabled her to connect with women who’ve helped her “accept this part of [her]self”.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. “A body part that doesn’t look like the body parts you’ve seen plastered in the media, doesn’t make it wrong.
“Yes it’ll feel wrong to embrace. Yes it’s counterintuitive to love yourself as is. Yes there will be moments where you’re not fucking good at accepting yourself. And you’ll truck through all of them, just like you have with the last x amount of years of yourself.”
Brenna has more than 105,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts photos relating to body-positivity.
She previously started the #CelluliteSaturday hashtag and said receiving a positive response from strangers has helped her to love herself a little bit more.
“Good attracts good. If what you’re doing right now doesn’t feel good, stop,” she said.
“Start doing something that might be a little scary (but may be a little fun) and try something new.
“Chasing yourself in circles fuelled by dislike, hate, negativity will not equal out to a positive, well balanced, harmonious, loving, soothing, body, mind or soul.”
More than 14,000 people have liked Brenna’s post, with many saying it made them feel better about their own insecurities.
“Thank you so much for this post, I was crying about body stuff today and this really helped me,” one said.
Another added: “This post helped me so much today. Thank you. You’re beautiful inside and out.”
Brenna ended her post by saying: “If we could all just embrace the squish a little more, maybe we wouldn’t be as rigid to ourselves and to others.”
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.