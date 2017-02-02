Actress Embraces Loose Skin Thanks To Support From Body-Positive Instagram Community

A body positive vlogger has revealed she won’t be getting surgery to remove her loose skin after dramatic weight loss, thanks to the confidence she’s gained from the online community.

Canadian actress and vlogger Kenzie Brenna is among hundreds on Instagram using the hashtag #embracethesquish to promote self-love and body-positivity.

“This is a part of me I’m not changing. Not only do I not have the finances to chance this part of my body, I don’t have the emotionality to change it,” she said in a recent post.

“I don’t blame others for going through it, it’s just not something that I can do.

I honestly don’t even hate this part of me anymore, through #embracethesquish.”