Kerry Katona was rather emotional as she watched her 15-year-old daughter Molly head off to prom.

The mum-of-five, 36, shared a photo on Instagram of Molly in her navy blue prom dress standing next to a friend on Tuesday 27 June.

“My little girl all grown up,” Katona wrote. “Cried watching her go to her prom, so proud.”

Molly is Katona’s first child with former husband Brian McFadden. She is also mum to Lilly, 14, with McFadden; Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from her second marriage to Mark Croft and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge, with her current partner George Kay.

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Katona posted another photo of her daughter standing unposed laughing with her friend.

“They had so much fun,” she captioned the shot.

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Commenting on the photos, Katona’s fans were shocked how quickly her eldest daughter had grown up.

“Wow cannot believe she is leaving school already,” one person wrote. “Molly is an absolute beaut. Total natural beauty. You must be very proud.”

Another person commented: “Stunning. No way is this your daughter. She has grown up before our eyes. How beautiful is she.”

Katona recently shared a throwback photo of her daughter Molly when she was just a toddler.

“Omg just burst in to tears looking at my eldest come home from work,” she captioned the photo.

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Katona has recently revealed she is trying for her sixth child with her partner George Kay.