Rylan Clark-Neal was forced to speak up for Kerry Katona, after a trip to the dentist meant her appearance on Thursday’s (6 July) ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ was a rather slurry one. The presenter joked Kerry was not “doing a ‘This Morning’”, as she struggled to speak on the Channel 5 spin-off show.

Channel 5 Rylan piped up in Kerry's defence during her 'BBBOTS' appearance

Referencing her infamous interview on the ITV daytime show in 2008, Rylan told viewers: “Let me just say as well before you pipe up and say she’s doing a ‘This Morning’, she’s not! “She’s had a couple of teeth out today so don’t be piping up... or I’ll have ya!” Kerry howled at the quip, before joking: “So anyway, Phillip...”

ITV We're big fans of this piece of poetic genius

Her ‘This Morning’ interview with Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton sparked concern at the time, when she appeared confused and slurred her words, with the presenters forced to check if she was OK. Kerry explained her slow speech was due to the strong medication she had taken for her bipolar disorder, at the wrong time of day.

She later went on to have a very public feud with Phillip, but the pair made up in the following years, and she has since returned to make numerous appearances on the ‘This Morning’ sofa. Kerry recently made headlines when it was revealed she’d split from third husband George Kay for the second time. Earlier this week, she was also forced to defend herself from critics who slammed her for letting her three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge cut her own hair.