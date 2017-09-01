Kerry Katona shared a screenshot of a moving text message her 16-year-old daughter sent on her birthday.

The mum-of-five said she was “in bits” after receiving the message from Molly, who has moved to Dublin to live with her grandparents as she’s heading to college in Ireland.

“My baby girl sent me this today on her birthday,” Katona wrote on Instagram on Thursday 31 August. “I miss her sooooo much.”

The message from Molly read: “Mum, the past 16 years you have sacrificed everything to be a mother.”

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

The message continued: “You always told me something changes when you become a mother and your whole life changes. So today, on my 16th birthday, I am also celebrating you, for being the best mother I could have asked for.

“16 years ago you gave birth to me. And you started a new life. So here’s to you mum, and also, you’re welcome for having such an amazing firstborn.

“Don’t forget I may not be there physically right this very moment, but I’ll always be there with you, ready to argue about the over usage of the phrase ‘on trend’.

“I’ll see you soon, love your favourite (don’t lie, we all know it’s true).”

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Other mums commented on the Instagram post praising Katona for her mothering skills.

“You have done an amazing job Kerry, always remember that it’s because of you that she is so grounded,” one wrote. “Big hugs to an amazing mum.”

Another commented: “Time and time again your kids show what a good job you did raising them. What a girl Molly turned into. You should be incredibly proud of yourself and her.”