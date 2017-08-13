Kesha has released an essay about the release of her album ‘Rainbow’, as the record tops the iTunes chart.

The star has staged a triumphant comeback after a well-documented, difficult year, and with ‘Rainbow’ now atop the charts, she has written about its creation on Refinery29.

EMPICS Entertainment Kesha

This is not the first essay the star has written in recent months, and the star previously opened up about the creation of a number of the album’s tracks.

Explaining how ‘Learn To Let Go’ was more than just a song title, she said: “As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back.