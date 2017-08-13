Kesha has released an essay about the release of her album ‘Rainbow’, as the record tops the iTunes chart.
The star has staged a triumphant comeback after a well-documented, difficult year, and with ‘Rainbow’ now atop the charts, she has written about its creation on Refinery29.
Speaking of making it, she said: “I had so many emotions, and I didn’t know how else to deal with them.
“Writing songs is the only way I know how to process things. I was relentless. I remember I begged and begged, until they finally agreed I could have a keyboard for one hour a day.
“The whole album idea and tour and everything, came from me crying and singing and playing and dreaming until my hour was up and they took the keyboard away again.
“Every day I would just cry and play that song because I knew I had to get through that incredibly hard time.
“I knew I had to change and learn to take care of and love myself, and I had no idea how to even begin.”
This is not the first essay the star has written in recent months, and the star previously opened up about the creation of a number of the album’s tracks.
Explaining how ‘Learn To Let Go’ was more than just a song title, she said: “As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back.
“And especially if you’ve been through something hard, and we all have, you can’t hold on to resentment because it’s like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward.”