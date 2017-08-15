Kesha Reaches Out To Taylor Swift As Sexual Assault Case Reaches Its Conclusion

Kesha has shown her support for Taylor Swift, amid her sexual assault case against American radio DJ David Mueller.

The ‘Praying’ singer shared her support for Taylor on Monday (14 August), shortly before a jury in Denver, Colorado found David Mueller guilty of putting his hand up her skirt and grabbing her bottom during a meet-and-greet in 2013.

Tweeting Taylor publicly, Kesha said: “I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer.”

Last year, a representative for the ‘Shake It Off’ star revealed that she had made a donation of $250,000 (£193,000) to Kesha, to help her pay for her legal fees in her ongoing battle against music producer Dr Luke.

This announcement came after she was criticised on social media for remaining silent on the matter, when several other high-profile stars had come out in support of Kesha.

After being awarded a symbolic $1 (77p) in damages over her sexual assault case, Taylor issued a statement, revealing her intention to support charities helping the victims of similar cases, who are less privileged than herself.

She said: “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this.

“My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Meanwhile, Kesha alludes to her difficult couple of years on her new album, ‘Rainbow’, her first in five years, which immediately topped the iTunes chart upon its release last week.

