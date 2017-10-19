It seems many couples are in the market for a Halloween costume that shocks this year - but not for the usual reasons.
According to Pinterest, Heinz ketchup and mustard costumes are trending like it’s the last Halloween ever - there’s been an increase of people saving pictures of these “saucy” costumes of 300% year-on-year.
Available on eBay, these particular versions of the Heinz costumes fall into the ‘sexy Halloween outfit’ category - right up there with those of the ‘fake news’ variety.
But if you’re more of a realist, try these true-to-form adult Heinz costumes, from the appropriately named store halloweencostumes.com, similar to the ones below.
There’s even an adorable kiddie version - though it looks like you’ll have to DIY.