Kevin Spacey has apologised after being accused of sexual harassment by actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident. The two-time Oscar-winning actor has said he does not recall the events described by Anthony in an interview with BuzzFeed News, posting a statement on his Twitter account in which he offers his “sincerest apologies” for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

Startraks Photo/Rex/Shutterstock Kevin Spacey

In his statement, Spacey wrote: “I’m beyond horrified to hear this story. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock Anthony Rapp

Anthony went on to say that Spacey then put him down on the bed and lay down “pressing into [him]”, before eventually managing to “squirm away” and out of the apartment. Spacey also took the opportunity during his response to the allegations to “address other things about [his] life”, writing: “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. “I want to deal with this honestly and openly, and that starts with examining my own behaviour.” Minutes after this, Anthony posted a string of tweets explaining his decision to step forward about his experiences, saying: “I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me.”

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017