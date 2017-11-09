Ridley Scott has axed Kevin Spacey from his latest big screen outing ‘All The Money In The World’, just over a month before it’s due to hit cinema screens. The director took the decision to re-place the actor with Christopher Plummer in the completed movie, set for release on 22 December, after sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey came to light.

Sony Tristar Spacey will now be replaced by Christopher Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty

The Hollywood Reporter describes the unprecedented move as “monumentally expensive”, with industry insiders agreeing that if anyone can pull off the re-shoots in such a short space of time, Scott can. The director also pulled the movie, about the 1973 kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III, from the closing closing-night screening of the AFI Fest.

PA Archive/PA Images Ridley Scott

According to reports, Christopher Plummer was originally the first choice for Spacey’s role, playing John Paul Getty, but studio executives wanted a bigger name. All of Spacey’s scenes, which only featured him, will now have to be reshot, although co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are also expected to return for re-shoots.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Christopher Plummer

It is also thought that digital compositing could place Plummer into some existing shots. Ridley Scott’s decision to remove Spacey from the movie has gone down well with film fans on Twitter…

Ridley Scott is an absolute boss. Imagine having the ambition to recast the leading man with a month till release. He's turning 80 in a few weeks too! Hero. — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) November 9, 2017

Holy shit. Ridley Scott is gonna reshoot Kevin Spacey scenes with Christopher Plummer just weeks before his movie comes out. That is fucking amazing. https://t.co/7XdchgSFtp — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) November 9, 2017

ok if ridley scott can straight-up delete kevin spacey from a movie, Fantastic Beasts 2 has no excuse re: Depp. https://t.co/bghlFlpTgE — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) November 9, 2017

Ridley Scott be like: pic.twitter.com/6nkZPE5VEi — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 9, 2017

So does Ridley Scott just cart his enormous balls around in a wheelbarrow or — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 9, 2017

When you see Ridley Scott trending and know that he truly deserves this gif #SpaceyCancelled pic.twitter.com/53OVela19i — Susan Deane (@sudeeni) November 9, 2017