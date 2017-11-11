Fifteen accusers have now come forward, claiming they have been the victims of sexual assault or harassment by the ‘House Of Cards’ star.

‘ Breaking Bad ’ star Bryan Cranston says Kevin Spacey ’s career is over in light of the sexual misconduct allegations the actor is facing.

“He’s a phenomenal actor, but he’s not a very good person,” Bryan told the BBC. “His career now I think is over.”

Asked about the recent allegations about some of Hollywood’s biggest players like Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal, Bryan added that he’d never seen or experienced the abuse himself, but that people are aware “it goes on”.

He said: “There’s a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don’t want to do.

“It’s beyond disgusting. It’s almost animalistic. It’s a form of bullying. It’s a form of control. It’s almost always [done to] young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career.

“That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens.”