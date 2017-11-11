‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston says Kevin Spacey’s career is over in light of the sexual misconduct allegations the actor is facing.
Fifteen accusers have now come forward, claiming they have been the victims of sexual assault or harassment by the ‘House Of Cards’ star.
“He’s a phenomenal actor, but he’s not a very good person,” Bryan told the BBC. “His career now I think is over.”
Asked about the recent allegations about some of Hollywood’s biggest players like Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal, Bryan added that he’d never seen or experienced the abuse himself, but that people are aware “it goes on”.
He said: “There’s a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don’t want to do.
“It’s beyond disgusting. It’s almost animalistic. It’s a form of bullying. It’s a form of control. It’s almost always [done to] young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career.
“That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens.”
Spacey’s career stalled last month when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old.
The actor responded saying he couldn’t recall the incident in question, but offered his “sincerest apologies” to Rapp for (as he put it) “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.
Other alleged victims, including actor Robert Cavazoz, Daniel Beal, Justin Dawes, Harry Dreyfus, Tony Montana have also since accused the actor of sexual misconduct.
In light of the allegations, Netflix announced that they will not be producing any new episodes of ‘House Of Cards’ featuring the actor.
Earlier this week, Ridley Scott confirmed he was axing the actor from his latest big screen outing ’All The Money In The World’, just over a month before it’s due to hit cinema screens.
Bryan now hopes the allegations will help bring about change in the movie industry.
“The pillars of what was are falling. Everything is being exposed,” he says.
“Women and men should not have to tolerate misbehaviour just because of their youth and inexperience.
“The silver lining is we’re not accepting behaviour like that just because it’s the way it’s always been.”