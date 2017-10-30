‘House Of Cards’ creator Beau Willimon has spoken out over the accusation that the show’s leading actor, Kevin Spacey, made sexual advances towards a then-teenage Anthony Rapp in the 1980s. Beau addressed the matter on his Twitter page, claiming he’d never witnessed any “inappropriate behaviour on or off set” in the time he’s known Spacey, and insisting he’d been left “troubled” by the allegation.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Kevin Spacey and Beau Willimon at a 'House Of Cards' event in 2014

He wrote: “Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling. During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on ‘House Of Cards’ I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behaviour on or off set. “That said, I take reports of such behaviour seriously, and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

My statement regarding Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8z6zotHWE5 October 30, 2017

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Anthony Rapp claimed that at the age of 14, Spacey had “tried to seduce him” following a party at his apartment, which the Oscar-winner responded to in a Twitter statement in the early hours of Monday morning (30 October).

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock Anthony Rapp