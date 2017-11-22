Hollywood star Kevin Spacey is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police over a second alleged sexual assault, the Press Association said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month it was reported that the Met was investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Spacey that was said to have happened in 2008 when the actor was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre.
The theatre later said that 20 people were allegedly victims of “inappropriate behaviour” by Spacey and that a “cult of personality” may have stopped them from coming forward.
Spacey was artistic director at the London theatre from 2004 to 2015 but it said the allegations it uncovered ranged from 1995 to 2013.
Accusations against Spacey surfaced in October when actor Anthony Rapp described an alleged incident which transpired between the two of them when he was just 14 years old.
Spacey responded to Rapp’s allegations in a statement on Twitter, in which he admitted he didn’t recall the events described, but offered his “sincerest apologies” for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.