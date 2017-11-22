Hollywood star Kevin Spacey is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police over a second alleged sexual assault, the Press Association said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Met was investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Spacey that was said to have happened in 2008 when the actor was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre.

The theatre later said that 20 people were allegedly victims of “inappropriate behaviour” by Spacey and that a “cult of personality” may have stopped them from coming forward.