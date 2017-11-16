The Old Vic theatre has said 20 people were allegedly victims of “inappropriate behaviour” by Kevin Spacey and that a “cult of personality” may have stopped them coming forward.
Spacey was artistic director at the London theatre from 2004 to 2015 but it said the allegations it uncovered ranged from 1995 to 2013.
In only one case did the person make a formal complaint at the time and Spacey’s “stardom and status” may have stopped people from complaining, “in particular junior staff or young actors”.
The theatre launched its investigation in October as Spacey faced mounting allegations of sexual assault and harassment. It set up a helpline for those affected to call.
In a statement, the theatre said: “This investigation concluded that there have been 20 personal allegations of incidents relating to The Old Vic ranging from 1995 to 2013, with the majority (all but two) falling before 2009.
“No legal claims, formal grievances, formal disputes, settlement agreements or payments made or authorised were made at all in relation to Kevin Spacey during his tenure.
“It has also not been possible to verify any of these allegations, and it is important to note that Kevin Spacey has not commented on them. The review cannot therefore make any findings of fact about the alleged misconduct.”
Current Artistic Director Matthew Warchus said: “I have genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward and said they were hurt in some way by my predecessor’s actions.
“Everyone is entitled to work in an environment free from harassment and intimidation. The Old Vic is now actively engaged in the process of healing and the process of prevention.
“These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us. It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew. But as a result of the investigation, what we have learnt is how better to call out this behaviour in future.
“These findings will help not only The Old Vic but our industry as a whole, as together we rapidly evolve an intelligent new standard of protection and support in and around the workplace. We are committed to a new way forward.”