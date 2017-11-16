The Old Vic theatre has said 20 people were allegedly victims of “inappropriate behaviour” by Kevin Spacey and that a “cult of personality” may have stopped them coming forward.

Spacey was artistic director at the London theatre from 2004 to 2015 but it said the allegations it uncovered ranged from 1995 to 2013.

In only one case did the person make a formal complaint at the time and Spacey’s “stardom and status” may have stopped people from complaining, “in particular junior staff or young actors”.

The theatre launched its investigation in October as Spacey faced mounting allegations of sexual assault and harassment. It set up a helpline for those affected to call.