Richard Dreyfuss has praised his son, Harry, for coming forward about allegedly being groped by Kevin Spacey.
In a piece published by BuzzFeed over the weekend, Harry claimed Spacey groped him at his London apartment in 2008, at the age of 18. His father - who was completely unaware of what allegedly happened - was also in the room.
Spacey was directing Richard in a play, ‘Complicit’, and Harry claimed they were reading lines when the ‘House Of Cards’ actor unexpectedly put his hand on his thigh.
“I stood up and walked to the other side of the couch, and sat back down,” Harry wrote. “Bulletproof. But without missing a beat, Kevin stood up too, and followed me. He sat just as close and immediately put his hand back on my thigh.”
Harry went on to write that when he moved for a second time, Kevin followed him once again.
“Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch,” he said. “My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand.
“I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meager shake of my head that I could manage.”
“My father didn’t see, and I didn’t tell him about the incident for many years,” he explained.
When contacted by BuzzFeed, a lawyer for Kevin Spacey said: “Let me be clear, Mr. Spacey absolutely denies the allegations.”
Following the publication of Harry’s column, Richard praised his son on Twitter:
“I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world,” he wrote. “And I am so incredibly proud of him right now.”
Last month, Broadway actor Anthony Rapp became the first person to accuse Kevin of sexual harassment and in the time since, a number of other people have come forward.
On Friday (3 November), the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are investigating one allegation of sexual assault, concerning an incident that allegedly took place in 2008.
According to The Sun, the alleged victim reported visiting Spacey at home, falling asleep and waking up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him.
A Met spokesman said: “On Wednesday, 1 November, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.
“It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”