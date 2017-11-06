Richard Dreyfuss has praised his son, Harry, for coming forward about allegedly being groped by Kevin Spacey. In a piece published by BuzzFeed over the weekend, Harry claimed Spacey groped him at his London apartment in 2008, at the age of 18. His father - who was completely unaware of what allegedly happened - was also in the room.

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/REX/Shutterstock Richard Dreyfuss

A post shared by Harry Dreyfuss (@harry_dreyfuss) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now. https://t.co/iLOxTxPe4n — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) November 5, 2017

“I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world,” he wrote. “And I am so incredibly proud of him right now.” Last month, Broadway actor Anthony Rapp became the first person to accuse Kevin of sexual harassment and in the time since, a number of other people have come forward. On Friday (3 November), the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are investigating one allegation of sexual assault, concerning an incident that allegedly took place in 2008.

Denis Balibouse / Reuters Kevin Spacey in 2008