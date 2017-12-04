Kezia Dugdale has claimed she hopes her ‘I’m A Celebrity’ stint has changed the myth that all politicians are “old, white, male, pale and stale”, after becoming the second campmate to be evicted.

The former Scottish Labour leader was booted out of the jungle on Sunday (3 December) night, after polling the least number of votes from the public.

During her exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec, the MP claimed that all politicians are not like her fellow campmate Stanley Johnson and his son Boris.