Kezia Dugdale has claimed she hopes her ‘I’m A Celebrity’ stint has changed the myth that all politicians are “old, white, male, pale and stale”, after becoming the second campmate to be evicted.
The former Scottish Labour leader was booted out of the jungle on Sunday (3 December) night, after polling the least number of votes from the public.
During her exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec, the MP claimed that all politicians are not like her fellow campmate Stanley Johnson and his son Boris.
Explaining she had originally signed up to appear on the ITV reality show to discuss things she considers to be important, she added: “And to take on the myth that every politician looks like Stanley - old, white, male, pale and stale.
“I wanted to show that there is a variety of people out there.”
However, the first jungle evictee Shappi Khorsandi has claimed a number of conversations the group had about politics were cut from the show.
She told the Mirror: “Toff [Georgia Toffolo] got me to declare I was going to join the Conservative party when I got out at some point.
“I think I put my hand up but we were just having a laugh. Toff and I had quite a laugh about how different we are politically.
“Stanley [Johnson] did start talking about high population and immigration at one point and Kez [Dugdale] was talking to him about it.”
Meanwhile, Georgia Toffolo remains the favourite to win this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ with odds of 1/3 with bookies Paddy Power.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 8.30pm on ITV.