The new storage hub at the centre of KFC’s chicken delivery problems has not yet been granted the registration it legally requires to operate, the local council has confirmed.

Rugby Borough Council said the cold storage facility used by DHL, which took over KFC deliveries last week, had been operating since February 14 and the council was hoping to issue conditional approval on Thursday.

A council spokeswoman said: “There is no requirement for the DHL cold storage facility to be licensed, but it does need to be registered. We have now received the relevant documentation and expect to be able to issue conditional approval tomorrow.

“Officers visited the facility yesterday afternoon and were satisfied with all of DHL’s food safety processes including temperature control, date coding, food handling and associated record keeping.

“They didn’t observe any out of date chicken or other foods.”