New details about Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood have emerged as police confirm he was also known as Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao.
Masood was shot dead on Wednesday shortly after launching the attack on Parliament and nearby Westminster Bridge which saw four people killed and more than 20 injured.
But now it’s revealed Masood had a history of violent convictions hidden beneath the veneer of an ordinary family man.
He was nicknamed “the vampire” by neighbours on account of his nighttime activity, The Daily Mail reported, and he had attacked two men with a knife during separate altercations before he was jailed and converted to Islam.
Convictions
One incident, which occurred in 2000 in the East Sussex town of Northiam where Masood lived with his first wife and children, left victim Piers Mott’s face slashed.
Mott has since died. His widow said on Friday her late husband had been defending a friend at a pub when the incident happened. She denied Masood’s claims the row had “racial overtones”.
Masood received a two-year sentence but three years later stabbed another man in the face following a street row. He was sent once again to prison, emerging from this stint as a convert to Islam named Khalid.
Aliases
The 52-year-old was born Adrian Elms in Dartford, Kent on Christmas Day 1964 to then single mother Janet Elms. The identity of his father is not yet known.
Now known as Janet Ajao, 69, after taking her husband’s surname, his mother last night declined to comment when approached, The Sun reported.
A classmate remembered him as having a “big personality”. “Everyone liked him,” Kenton Till told the Telegraph.
He adopted his step-father’s surname to become Adrian Ajao while at school, before later converting to Islam and changing his name to Khalid Masood after his second stint in jail.
His convictions for violent crimes go as far back as 1983, according to reports.
It was confirmed on Thursday that Masood was once investigated by MI5 but considered a “peripheral” figure “not part of the current intelligence picture”.
Teaching
He had lived in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and is thought to have become a self-styled tutor, teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL).
By 2006 he was back in Britain living in Crawley, Sussex, but again lived in Saudi between 2008-9 before returning once more this time to Luton, Bedfordshire.
He is believed to have set up his own tutoring business in 2012, based in Birmingham, the location of recent police raids and where Masood most recently lived.
He is believed to have rented a car from the city to carry out his act of terror.
And earlier this year, just months before launching this week’s attack, Masood wrote an updated CV.
“Friendly and approachable, as well as being a good listener, I believe that variety, interactivity, creativity and fun are the most effective ways to classroom participation,” he wrote according to The Sun.
“Therefore, since I am enthusiastic and committed to my TEFL profession, I am now seeking a position where I can develop my career and skills to their full potential.”
One neighbour near to Masood’s most recent home said the killer used to help jumpstart her car. “He was [a nice guy] to me, so I’m shocked,” Kaodi Campbell said.
Ten people have been arrested in connection with the attack at a range of address in the West Midlands and London.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the anti-terrorist hotline.
The Met’s Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley, said: “At this point I want to appeal specifically to the public.
“We remain keen to hear from anyone who knew Khalid Masood well; understands who his associates were; and can provide us with information about places he has recently visited
“There might well be people out there who did have concerns about Masood but weren’t sure or didn’t feel comfortable for whatever reason in passing information to us.
“I urge anyone with such information to contact us the Anti-Terrorist hotline which is 0800 789 321.”