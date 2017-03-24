New details about Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood have emerged as police confirm he was also known as Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao. Masood was shot dead on Wednesday shortly after launching the attack on Parliament and nearby Westminster Bridge which saw four people killed and more than 20 injured. But now it’s revealed Masood had a history of violent convictions hidden beneath the veneer of an ordinary family man.

Met Police Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Khalid Masood as an adult

PA Wire/PA Images Westminster attacker Khalid Masood receiving treatment on Wednesday

Khalid Masood pictured as Adrian Ajao during his school years

He was nicknamed “the vampire” by neighbours on account of his nighttime activity, The Daily Mail reported, and he had attacked two men with a knife during separate altercations before he was jailed and converted to Islam. Convictions One incident, which occurred in 2000 in the East Sussex town of Northiam where Masood lived with his first wife and children, left victim Piers Mott’s face slashed.

PA Wire/PA Images Northiam, East Sussex, where Westminster killer Khalid Masood, who was also known as Adrian Elms, used to live

PA Wire/PA Images The Crown and Thistle pub where Westminster killer Khalid Masood, who was also known as Adrian Elms, attacked local Piers Mott in 2000

Mott has since died. His widow said on Friday her late husband had been defending a friend at a pub when the incident happened. She denied Masood’s claims the row had “racial overtones”. Masood received a two-year sentence but three years later stabbed another man in the face following a street row. He was sent once again to prison, emerging from this stint as a convert to Islam named Khalid. Aliases The 52-year-old was born Adrian Elms in Dartford, Kent on Christmas Day 1964 to then single mother Janet Elms. The identity of his father is not yet known.

Khalid Masood, pictured as Adrian Ajao, during his school years at Huntley School for Boys in Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Khalid Masood, pictured as Adrian Ajao in 1980, while still at school

Now known as Janet Ajao, 69, after taking her husband’s surname, his mother last night declined to comment when approached, The Sun reported. A classmate remembered him as having a “big personality”. “Everyone liked him,” Kenton Till told the Telegraph. He adopted his step-father’s surname to become Adrian Ajao while at school, before later converting to Islam and changing his name to Khalid Masood after his second stint in jail. His convictions for violent crimes go as far back as 1983, according to reports. It was confirmed on Thursday that Masood was once investigated by MI5 but considered a “peripheral” figure “not part of the current intelligence picture”. Teaching He had lived in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and is thought to have become a self-styled tutor, teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL). By 2006 he was back in Britain living in Crawley, Sussex, but again lived in Saudi between 2008-9 before returning once more this time to Luton, Bedfordshire. He is believed to have set up his own tutoring business in 2012, based in Birmingham, the location of recent police raids and where Masood most recently lived. He is believed to have rented a car from the city to carry out his act of terror.

PA Wire/PA Images The branch of car-hire firm Enterprise in Spring Hill, Birmingham where Khalid Masood got the Hyundai 4x4 used in the Westminster terrorist attack

PA/Facebook Masood's confirmed victims (left to right): PC Keith Palmer, Kurt Cochran, and Aysha Frade. Fourth victim Leslie Rhodes has yet to be pictured