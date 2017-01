Things were simpler in the Stone Ages. Back then the most embarrassing thing that could happen to you was you’d step in some mammoth dung or you’d accidentally set fire to your favourite fur.

These days things are far more complex, and expensive. For example there is no greater sense of sadness and rage than having spilled a big old glass of red right down your pristine new white shirt.

LABFRESH

Well those days are now over, because Kickstarter project LABFRESH has come up with a high-tech affordable white shirt that is wine, mammoth dung and stain-resistant.

What sets this shirt apart from other rival products is the way it’s put together.

Rather than use a special nano-coating after the shirt is made, its creators decided to infuse the shirt material with the stain-resistant compound before the shirt was even made.

The brainchild of creators Lotte Vink & Kasper Brandi Petersen, the shirt is odor free, stain resistant, machine washable and even wrinkle resistant meaning you won’t even have to iron it that much.

LABFRESH

The LABFRESH shirt doesn’t come cheap mind, at €119 it’s going to be an investment rather than a throwaway purchase.

Despite that Vink & Petersen believe their shirt is still considerably cheaper than you would expect to find elsewhere because they’re not spending an absolute fortune on marketing.

At present the project has just under €10,000 in pledges and only needs €15,000 within the next 28 days so there’s plenty of time to go.

Best Gadgets From 2016