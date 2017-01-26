All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    26/01/2017 10:15 GMT

    Kid Has A Lollipop Stuck To His Head, And His Reaction When He Finds It Is Priceless

    Doh.

    Sometimes kids drive you so potty that you want to pull your hair out. 

    And sometimes, they get a lollipop stuck in their hair and make you laugh like you’ve never laughed before.

    This little boy was so shocked when his mum alerted him to the fact he had a sticky sweet in his barnet that he couldn’t contain his emotions.

    There was the realisation.

    Youtube

    Then the complete and utter shock.

    YoutuBE

    In fact, he enjoyed having the lollipop there so much that he left it in there and walked back in the house.

    Maybe he’s saving it for later.

    Also on HuffPost
    20 DIY Busy Board Ideas To Keep Your Busy Toddler... Busy
    MORE:parentsChildrenfamily timefunny kids

    Conversations