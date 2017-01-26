Sometimes kids drive you so potty that you want to pull your hair out.
And sometimes, they get a lollipop stuck in their hair and make you laugh like you’ve never laughed before.
This little boy was so shocked when his mum alerted him to the fact he had a sticky sweet in his barnet that he couldn’t contain his emotions.
There was the realisation.
Then the complete and utter shock.
In fact, he enjoyed having the lollipop there so much that he left it in there and walked back in the house.
Maybe he’s saving it for later.
