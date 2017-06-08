A mock general election at a junior school has shown the Conservative party may need to play closer attention to the needs of the younger generation.

Geoffrey Field Junior School, in Reading, revealed their election resulted in a “landslide win” for Labour, with 85% of children voting for them.

Interestingly, Reading West is a Conservative constituency as Alok Sharma was today re-elected as their MP, so the kids obviously weren’t swayed by their parents’ decisions.

Two of the school’s Year 6 student councillors, Sophie and Zaara, announced the result during a morning assembly on Friday 9 June.

“In the assembly we then went on to discuss the results of the national election and the results for Reading West,” said Lara Fincken, learning mentor at the school.

“The children were interested to hear about the possible outcomes following the election.

“Our overall message to them was that their voice is important, their voice matters and their voice must be heard. We hope this inspires them to be actively involved in politics and vote when they are older.”