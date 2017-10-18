Kids' Halloween Party Hosting For Beginners

Halloween is huge now, one of our kids’ most eagerly anticipated calendar events and most definitely no longer just ‘something Americans do’. It’s easy to see why children love Halloween: sweets, spectacular dressing-up costumes, the thrill of being out after dark with equally excited friends, fun games and familiar homes given a spooky makeover. With kids so Halloween-keen, you’re already half way to a a spooktacularly successful Halloween party. Here’s how to have embrace the batty fun without party wobbles.

Get the look with spooky yet sweet Halloween costumes You can kit your kids out in fairly cheap Halloween costumes from all the main supermarkets. But please, make sure the material isn’t flammable and has passed British safety standard testing. Emma Angel is director of fancy dress at Angels. She says: “Fake blood and special effects stickers, like cuts and scars, are cheap to buy. Make-up can totally transform a costume and is a great way to get into the spirit of Halloween without spending a fortune. It doesn’t have to be labour intensive either: for parents who aren’t so confident in their make-up skills face transfers are super simple.”

Set your spooktacular scene You can ramp up the excitement pre-31 October by making party invitations and decorations with your family. One essential is the cut-out and lit-up pumpkin, set safely at your entrance. Top tip: teens love making creepy, lop-sided pumpkin faces but younger children, with less strength and manual dexterity, may find it frustratingly hard work. Instead, why not encourage them to make white paint handprint on black cards which, with the addition of googly eyes or felt tip features, can be transformed into ghosts and spiders for invitations or bunting. Ghost balloons will make your party pop. Simply let children loose with a balloon pump and as many white balloons as they can inflate. Then draw ghoulish and gruesome faces using marker pens and tie them up in your entrance and around the party room. Or cut ghostly shapes out of white card and you can all draw spooky faces on the shapes with black felt tip pen. Hole punch the top of each ghost and thread onto orange or black ribbon for more homemade spooky bunting. You don’t need to decorate your whole home but it’s worth casting a spell with a special atmosphere at the entrance and in the party room. On the evening itself remember to turn the lights down low and put on your freaky but dancetastic music. You can make a themed playlist, including favourites like Monster Mash, Ghostbusters and The Addams Family Theme tune and even add ‘spooky laughter’ with Spotify. ’For super cheap and easy decoration, you just can’t go wrong with spider webbing,” advises Rosie Marsh, founder and principal party planner at Poppy’s Parties. “You just stretch it out across furniture and loop it over doorways.”

