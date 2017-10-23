Family Photo Takes Hilarious #NSFW Turn When Kids Prank Innocent Mum

The cheeky trio spelt out the word “cock” instead, while their innocent mum unknowingly created the “O”.

But her three children - Sydney, 20, Mitchel, 13, and Emilia, 27 - had other ideas.

Christina King asked her three children to line up and help her spell out the word “love” with their arms.

A mum who wanted to capture a sweet family photo with her children was in for a shock when the rascals pranked her.

Oh my gosh we really don’t deserve my mom. All she wanted to do was spell out love in our family pictures. She had no idea 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AP7mvtzH46

Sydney tweeted the photo last week and it has since gained more than 138,000 likes.

“My mum had no idea that we we had talked about doing this and she still didn’t know when it was actually happening,” Sydney told HuffPost UK.

“She could hear us giggling but we had it so that we were staggered and she was in front so that she couldn’t see us in her peripheral.”

She added that the photographer who took the photo, Gabby Corner, is a family friend, so she wasn’t too shocked by the joke.

“During the shoot me and my sister casually whispered to my brother to do a ‘C’ instead of a ‘V’ and he just played along,” Sydney added.

“When my mum got the pictures back she called me and said she didn’t know whether to laugh or beat us.

“She is the most amazing woman I know and would never purposefully be apart of something like this, but having us as her kids she’s had to have a sense of humour so she wasn’t too mad.”

Sydney added that the popularity of the photo has been a surprise for the whole family.

“I’ve loved that this small thing has made so many people laugh,” she said.

“I never thought it would reach this many people but if it brightened someone’s day a little then that’s great. It is slightly embarrassing though that most of the internet has seen my family spell out a word like that.”

Well Sydney, we think it’s brilliant.