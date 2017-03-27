Pasta sauce is one of the quick-fixes when it comes to dinner time and kids, but parents may be unwittingly feeding their children a lot of sugar. In some cases, it’s more than pizza or a Happy Meal.

DW Fitness Clubs looked at 13 brands from supermarket to household names, and found that in one case, half a jar of bolognese sauce from Tesco contained over 18 grams of sugar per half a jar.

Brands like Sainsbury’s pasta and herb sauce contained 8.75 grams while Dolmio’s light option had 5.25 grams per portion (quarter of a jar).