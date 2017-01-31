Keir Starmer Tells Labour Rebels To Vote For Brexit Despite EU Referendum 'Lies'

Labour MPs planning to rebel against Jeremy Corbyn and vote against the triggering of Article 50 have been told by the party’s Brexit spokesman they must respect the outcome of the referendum despite the “lies” told by the Leave campaign.

Speaking at the start of the two day Commons debate on the EU (Notification on Withdrawal) Bill that will allow Theresa May to take the UK out of the EU, Keir Starmer gravely acknowledged the upcoming vote had split Labour down the middle.

“We have before us short Bill and a relatively simple Bill. But for the Labour Party this is very difficult Bill,” he said to jeers and laughter from the Tory benches. “We are fiercely internationalist party. We are pro-European party.”

With Jeremy Corbyn sitting by his side, Stamer told his party: “But we failed to persuade. We lost the referendum. Yes the result was close. Yes there were lies and half-truths, none worse than the promise of £350m a week for the NHS. Yes, technically the referendum is not legally binding. But the result was not technical. It was deeply political. And politically the notion the referendum was merely a consultation exercise to inform parliament holds no water.

“When I was imploring people up and down the country to vote in the referendum and vote to remain, I told them their vote really mattered. That a decision was going not be made. I was not inviting them to express a view.”

Corbyn has been struggling to contain a revolt by some Labour MPs - the majority of whom voted against Brexit – over his decision to impose a three-line whip ordering them to vote for the Bill at second reading. Shadow ministers Jo Stevens and Tulip Siddiq quit in protest, and other frontbenchers - particularly those in constituencies which voted for Remain - have said they will oppose the Bill, even if it costs them their jobs.