    • PARENTS
    25/08/2017 10:01 BST

    Kieron Richardson Posts Rare Instagram Photo Of Twins Watching 'Hollyoaks' Before Bed

    👶👶

    Kieron Richardson has shared a rare photo of both his twins on Instagram.

    The ‘Hollyoaks’ actor, who welcomed Chase and Phoebe with his partner Carl Hyland in May 2017, posted a photo of his kids in front of the TV.

    “My little babies watching @hollyoaksofficial before bed,” he wrote on Thursday 24 August, with the hashtag #cute.

    Richardson received hundreds of comments on the photo including many saying “Aww”, “cute” and “adorable”.

    “We don’t get to see many pics of them so love this,” one person wrote.

    Another commented: “So precious! We do the same - me and my little girl watch ‘Hollyoaks’ before bottle and bed and I also did same with my boy.”

    The new dad hasn’t shared many photos of his twins since they were born, but he has posted shots that capture how he’s enjoying family life

    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
