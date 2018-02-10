Kim Cattrall has left the world in no doubt exactly how she feels about former ‘Sex And The City’ co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.
The actress has branded SJP “cruel” and accused her of “exploiting” her brother’s death, as she posted a public tirade on Instagram.
Kim was left devastated earlier this week after her brother Chris was found dead in Canada.
Sarah subsequently put aside remarks they had been trading in the media recently to offer her condolences, commenting on a picture Kim had posted of her and her brother on Instagram.
After Sarah then spoke about his death during a TV interview, Kim has now unleashed her true feelings about her former colleague.
An image she posted on Instagram read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”
She then captioned the image: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”
She continued: “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”
Kim then posted a link to a New York Post article entitled: “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City’.”
Sarah recently said she was “heartbroken” by comments made by Kim last year that claimed they were “never friends” while working on ‘Sex And The City’, and said she “could have been nicer”.
When asked how she felt about Kim’s comments during an appearance on US show ‘What What Happens Live’, she responded: “Just…heartbroken.
“I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it… I found it really upsetting because that’s, you know, that’s not the way I recall our experience.”
She continued: “So… it’s sad… I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience is the thing. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives.
“I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with is such a privilege.”