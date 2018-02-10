The actress has branded SJP “cruel” and accused her of “exploiting” her brother’s death, as she posted a public tirade on Instagram.

Kim was left devastated earlier this week after her brother Chris was found dead in Canada.

Sarah subsequently put aside remarks they had been trading in the media recently to offer her condolences, commenting on a picture Kim had posted of her and her brother on Instagram.

After Sarah then spoke about his death during a TV interview, Kim has now unleashed her true feelings about her former colleague.

An image she posted on Instagram read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

She then captioned the image: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

She continued: “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Kim then posted a link to a New York Post article entitled: “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City’.”