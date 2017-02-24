Authorities began a sweep of the airport for any traces of the deadly toxin, the use of which has bolstered speculation that North Korea was behind the February 13 attack.

Kim, the older sibling of dictator Kim Jong-un , was poisoned at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur last week by the highly toxic nerve agent VX.

Kim Jong-nam , the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, was killed by a weapon of mass destruction, police revealed on Friday.

The case also raised questions about public safety, although there was no sign that any bystanders had fallen ill, the Associated Press reports.

Police said one of the alleged attackers had been vomiting in the hours after the attack, but there were no reports that anyone else had been unwell.

Asked if people should avoid the airport because of fears of contamination, Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said: “No. No. No. But I don’t know. I am not the expert.” He said experts would decontaminate the airport to ensure its safety.

VX nerve agent, deadly even in minute amounts, was detected on Kim’s eyes and face, Khalid said earlier in a written statement, citing a preliminary analysis from the country’s Chemistry Department.

“Our preliminary finding of the chemical that caused the death of Kim Chol was VX nerve,” he said. Kim Chol is the name on the passport found on the victim, but a Malaysian official previously confirmed he is North Korea leader Kim Jong-un’s older half brother.

According to Malaysian investigators, two female suspects coated their hands with the liquid toxin and wiped it on Kim’s face as he waited for a flight home to Macau, where he lived with his family.

He sought help from airport staff but fell into convulsions and died on the way to the hospital within two hours of the attack, police said.

Malaysian police say the women washed their hands immediately after the attack as they’d been trained to do.

One of the two women accused of wiping the toxin on Kim’s face became sick later and suffered from vomiting, police said.