North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promoted his 28-year-old sister to the country’s top decision-making body. The move is a sign he is strengthening his position by drawing his most important people closer to the center of power, experts and officials say. Kim Yo Jong was named as an alternate member of the politburo within the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea - the all-powerful party nucleus where top state affairs are decided, the North’s official media said on Sunday.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 13 April, 2017

It makes her only the second woman in patriarchal North Korea to join the exclusive club after Kim Kyong Hui, who held powerful roles when her brother Kim Jong Il ruled the country. “Since she is a female, Kim Jong Un likely does not see her as a threat and a challenge to his leadership,” said Moon Hong-sik, research fellow at the Institute for National Security Strategy.

“As the saying goes ‘blood is thicker than water,’ Kim Jong Un thinks Kim Yo Jong can be trusted.” Unlike her aunt, who was promoted to the politburo in 2012 after serving more than three decades in the party, Kim Yo Jong has risen to power at an unprecedented pace.

Reuters Kim Yo Jong riding a white horse

Kim Kyong Hui has not been seen since her husband, Jang Song Thaek, once regarded as the No.2 leader in Pyongyang, was executed in 2013. South Korea’s spy agency believes she is now in a secluded place near Pyongyang undergoing a treatment for an unidentified disease, according to an August briefing to parliament. Jang and his wife are not the only relatives to fall from Kim Jong Un’s favour. Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was killed with a toxic nerve agent at a Malaysian airport in February. Two women are on trial for the murder, which South Korean and U.S. officials believe Kim Jong Un’s regime was behind.

Reuters Kim Jong Un's younger sister (circled) has often been seen in the background at high profile state events

Kim Jong Nam, who lived in exile in Macau, had criticized his family’s dynastic rule and his brother had issued a standing order for his execution, according to some South Korean lawmakers. Kim Yo Jong made her first debut on state media in December 2011, seen standing tearfully next to Kim Jong Un at the funeral of their father. Since then, Kim has made several appearances with her brother, giggling at concerts, riding a white horse, smiling as she receives flowers on his behalf at state functions. Her youth and bubbly personality seen in state media are in stark contrast to the usually glum generals and aging party cadres who follow Kim Jong Un on official duties.

Reuters North Korean experts say Kim Yo Jong's promotion is a sign Kim Jong Un is strengthening his position

Having previously only occasionally appeared in the background, the young heiress has moved to the front and center of media photos more recently, assisting her brother at numerous high-profile state events. At a massive military parade in April to mark the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, she was seen rushing out from behind pillars to bring paperwork to her brother as he prepared to give an address. The same month, she stood alongside him during the unveiling ceremony of a construction project in Pyongyang. In March 2016, she accompanied Kim Jong Un to a field guidance for nuclear scientists, where he claimed successful miniaturisation of nuclear warheads.

Reuters Kim Yo Jong's new position means she will emerge from her brother's shadow