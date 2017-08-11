Kim Kardashian has defended herself after she was shamed by parents for a photo of her 18-month-old son Saint in his car seat.

The reality star, who is also mum to four-year-old North with her husband Kanye West, was criticised for having her son in a forward-facing seat back in June.

At the time, people commented on the photo saying it was “unsafe” and claiming Saint should be in a forward-facing seat until he is two years old.