Kim Kardashian West has shut down drug accusations, responding to a fan who tweeted a picture of the star with the caption “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy.”

In the picture, which was a screenshot from Kim’s Snapchat, fans had spotted a white residue on the table behind the reality TV star, who has now cleared things up.

She tweeted: “I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop.”

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

However, the story doesn’t end there as Kim later discovered that it wasn’t white powder at all, but actually just a marking on the marble table.

Obviously, she also tweeted (and posted on Instagram and Snapchat) the new development:

OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Got that, everyone? Good.

This is far from the first time Kim has had to defend herself and last month, she was caught up in a “blackface” controversy.

To promote her new makeup line, Kim released photos showing the results of one of the contouring kits, but some commentators accused her of ‘blackface’ as her skin was noticeably darker than usual.

Addressing her critics, she told the New York Times: “I would obviously never want to offend anyone.

“I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off.

“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos.”

