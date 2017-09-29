There has been a lot of Kardashain and Jenner pregnancy speculation of late, with rumours circulating around Kim, Khloé and Kylie.

Until now the family has chosen to neither confirm nor deny these reports, but finally Kim Kardashian West has broken the silence - by sharing a clip from the upcoming season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ of course.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Kim is shown asking her sister Khloé over the phone.

“The person’s pregnant?” Khloé guesses before Kim announces, “We’re having a baby.”