Kim Kardashian has spoken out for the first time about her husband Kanye West’s controversial meeting with President Donald Trump last year.

Shortly after the results of last year’s US election were announced, Kanye made headlines when he was spotted arriving at Trump Tower for a meeting with the then-upcoming President of the United States.

The meeting proved divisive among fans of the rapper, particularly as it came weeks after he said that while he hadn’t voted in the election, he would have supported Donald Trump if he had, while Kim had publicly endorsed the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Defending Kanye in an interview with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Kim said that the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper had met with Trump in a bid to “make a change”.

She explained: “You know, we have different opinions. And Kanye’s opinions, I don’t want to speak on what his opinions are, but they’re evolving.

“I encourage everyone to go and speak with a leader if they think they can make a change. And I think that’s what Kanye thought.”

During the interview, Kim also revealed that she’d not had any contact with Taylor Swift since their Snapchat debacle last year, shaking her head and shrugging her shoulders when asked if the ‘Shake It Off’ singer had been in touch.

The two famously fell out last year, after Taylor claimed not to have been consulted over a reference to her in the Kanye song ‘Famous’, during which he remarks: “To all my Southside n****s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.”

However, Kim later shared footage of a conversation between Taylor and Kanye on her Snapchat page, which she claimed was proof that she’d given permission for him to include the lyric.

