Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have silenced rumours their relationship is on the rocks, sharing a family photo on his Twitter page.

For the past few months, rumours have been swirling (usually sparked by unnamed “sources” and “insiders”) that the two could be on the verge of a split, after what has been a tough period for both of them.

However, they’ve now managed to shut down the rumours, without so much as saying a word.

The couple posted a photo on Kanye’s Twitter page on Tuesday (27 December) from over Christmas, along with the caption: “Happy holidays.”

Also featured in the photo are the pair’s three-year-old daughter, North, and one-year-old son, Saint.

Despite appearing in Kanye’s Twitter snap, Kim has been silent on her own social media accounts since a shocking incident in October, during which she was held at gunpoint at a hotel in Paris.

She’s maintained a low profile ever since, and is yet to comment on the ordeal, although she was photographed with her siblings at their annual holiday party earlier this week, which is where Kanye’s snap was taken.

Evan Agostini/AP Kim and Kanye at the MTV Video Music Awards in the summer

Kanye has had a similarly difficult time lately, too, having to cancel a string of live shows on his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour when he was hospitalised for stress and exhaustion.

Since then, he caused a big stir online when he was photographed arriving at Trump Tower in New York, where he held a meeting with the US President-elect.

Following much discussion on Twitter, Trump revealed afterwards that they were “friends” and had been for “a long time”, and had simply met to talk about “life”.

Celebrity Splits Of 2016

Celebrity Splits Of 2016 1 of 24 Mariah Carey and James Packer Just months after he gave her that enormous engagement ring, it was reported that Mariah and fiancé James Packer had gone their separate ways.



Insiders claimed he'd grown tired of her "excessive spending", as well as the furore surrounding her upcoming reality series, 'Mariah's World'. Share this slide: Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images