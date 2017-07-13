Kim Kardashian has defended herself after she was criticised for allowing her four-year-old daughter North West to wear a “corset”.

North was pictured by paparazzi in the peach-coloured dress, which had a corset-style fabric tie on the front.

Comments on an Instagram account that shared the shots included: “She’s too young for that” and “What has the world come to? We are dressing kids in corsets and satin”.

Kardashian defended herself, writing on Twitter on 12 July: “I would never put my daughter in a corset. It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up and looks like a corset! Just decoration.”