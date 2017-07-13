All Sections
    PARENTS
    13/07/2017 11:22 BST

    Kim Kardashian Defends Photos Of Four-Year-Old North West Wearing 'Corset' Saying It's 'Decoration'

    'She’s too young for that.'

    Kim Kardashian has defended herself after she was criticised for allowing her four-year-old daughter North West to wear a “corset”.

    North was pictured by paparazzi in the peach-coloured dress, which had a corset-style fabric tie on the front.

    Comments on an Instagram account that shared the shots included: “She’s too young for that” and “What has the world come to? We are dressing kids in corsets and satin”.

    Kardashian defended herself, writing on Twitter on 12 July: “I would never put my daughter in a corset. It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up and looks like a corset! Just decoration.”

    Kardashian shared a video of herself holding up the dress that North was wearing.

    “This dress is not a corset,” she said on the video. “It’s fabric on the front. I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer.

    “It’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset.” 

    Kardashian then shared another photo of the dress with the caption: “Just decoration, not a real corset.” 

    Conversations