Kim Kardashian has defended herself after she was criticised for allowing her four-year-old daughter North West to wear a “corset”.
North was pictured by paparazzi in the peach-coloured dress, which had a corset-style fabric tie on the front.
Comments on an Instagram account that shared the shots included: “She’s too young for that” and “What has the world come to? We are dressing kids in corsets and satin”.
Kardashian defended herself, writing on Twitter on 12 July: “I would never put my daughter in a corset. It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up and looks like a corset! Just decoration.”
Kardashian shared a video of herself holding up the dress that North was wearing.
“This dress is not a corset,” she said on the video. “It’s fabric on the front. I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer.
“It’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset.”
Kardashian then shared another photo of the dress with the caption: “Just decoration, not a real corset.”