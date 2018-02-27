Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo Of Baby Chicago

Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of her third child.
The 37-year-old, who welcomed baby Chicago via surrogate in January 2018, shared a selfie of herself with her youngest on Twitter with the caption: “baby Chicago.”
The photo showed the pair decked out with a pink-hued teddy bear filter, with Chicago looking super cute in her mum’s arms.
Kardashian, who is also mum to four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint, with her husband Kanye West, pleased her fans with the photo. Many thought Chicago looked just like her (although as well as genes that could have something to do with the filter).
Fans first caught a slight glimpse of Chicago in a video Kylie Jenner shared to announce the birth of her daughter, Stormi.
Kardashian announced her third child’s name four days after it was revealed her surrogate had given birth. She revealed Chicago would be nicknamed ‘Chi’, pronounced ‘Shy’.
Despite not sharing photos of Chicago up until this point, Kardashian has been giving updates on her life as a mum-of-three. She recently tweeted that the little one was the “best baby”, writing: “She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint, but definitely her own person!”