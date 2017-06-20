Kim Kardashian has responded to the criticism she received after posting a photo to promote her new makeup line, KKW Beauty.

The ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’ star released promotional photos showing the results of her new contouring kit, but some commenters accused her of ‘blackface’ as her skin tone looked a lot darker than usual.

But the reality TV star has now defended herself claiming the image was the result of a “tan” and “contrast”.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” she told the New York Times on Monday 19 June.

“I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off.

“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos.”