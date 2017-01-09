French police have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, according to reports.

Up to 16 people have been arrested and are being questioned by police, according to AFP news agency. Other media reports said 15 people had been apprehended.

#BREAKING 16 people arrested over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery: police source — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 9, 2017

#BREAKING 16 people arrested over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery: police source — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 9, 2017

The reality star was held at gunpoint by armed masked men inside her hotel room in October. Jewellery worth about £7.7 million was taken.

DNA traces left behind at the scene were said to have led to the arrests, Reuters reported.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters More than a dozen people have been arrested over the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris

RTL said the perpetrators, some disguised as police officers, had fled the scene on foot and on bicycles.

A Paris police source told Reuters in October that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3am inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian had been staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris where the crime was committed in October

The arrests come as Kardashian spoke out about the Paris heist, saying she thought she was going to be shot in the back.

Kardashian was left “badly shaken but physically unharmed” following the incident.