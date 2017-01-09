French police have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, according to reports.
Up to 16 people have been arrested and are being questioned by police, according to AFP news agency. Other media reports said 15 people had been apprehended.
The reality star was held at gunpoint by armed masked men inside her hotel room in October. Jewellery worth about £7.7 million was taken.
DNA traces left behind at the scene were said to have led to the arrests, Reuters reported.
RTL said the perpetrators, some disguised as police officers, had fled the scene on foot and on bicycles.
A Paris police source told Reuters in October that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3am inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian had been staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.
The arrests come as Kardashian spoke out about the Paris heist, saying she thought she was going to be shot in the back.
Kardashian was left “badly shaken but physically unharmed” following the incident.