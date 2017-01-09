French police have arrested several people in connection with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, French media reports.

Up to 16 people have been arrested and are being questioned by police, according to AFP news agency. Some local media said that 15 people have been arrested.

The reality star was held at gunpoint by armed masked men inside her hotel room in October. Jewellery worth about £7.7 million was taken.

Reports by Europe 1 and RTL Radio said 15 people were arrested in all over the robbery, in part thanks to DNA traces left behind, Reuters repots.

RTL said the perpetrators, some disguised as police officers, had quit the scene on foot and on bicycles.

A Paris police source had told Reuters in October that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3am inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian had been staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.

The Paris prosecutor could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kardashian was left “badly shaken but physically unharmed” following the incident.