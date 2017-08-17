Kim Kardashian has confirmed she and Kanye West are looking to expand their brood.

The 36-year-old mum to North, four, and Saint, one, was asked whether there was a possibility of her and West having a third child.

“I hope so,” she told Hollywood Reporter. “There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything.

“We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.”