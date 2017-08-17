Kim Kardashian has confirmed she and Kanye West are looking to expand their brood.
The 36-year-old mum to North, four, and Saint, one, was asked whether there was a possibility of her and West having a third child.
“I hope so,” she told Hollywood Reporter. “There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything.
“We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.”
Rumours surfaced in June 2017 that the celebrity couple had hired a surrogate to carry their third child. Kardashian has not confirmed whether or not this was the case.
Multiple news publications in America, including PEOPLE and TMZ, claimed a source had shared the news with them.
TMZ reported: “Their surrogate is required to refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy.
“She also agrees to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for three weeks following embryo implantation.”
The publication reported that Kim Kardashian has placenta accreta, a condition in which all or part of the placenta attaches to the muscular layer of the uterus. This can cause complications during pregnancy.