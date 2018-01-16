Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West's Surrogate Has Given Birth To Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have just welcomed their third child, who was born via surrogate.

The baby girl was born at 12:47am on 15 January, weighing 7lbs 6oz.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote on her website.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”