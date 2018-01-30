Kim Kardashian And Lindsay Lohan’s Social Media Beef Has Brought Us Right Back To 2007

Sipa USA/REX/Shutterstock

In news that’s giving us flashbacks for the to mid-noughties, Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan have been trading snidey remarks an an online post from Perez Hilton. It all started when Kim went on an Instagram spree on Monday (29 January) night, revealing a new look - complete with problematic blond braids - and alter-ego, Bo West:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

In his role as celebrity gossip extraordinaire (yes, he still blogs) Perez then shared one of the snaps on his own feed, asking his 218k followers what they thought of Kim’s new look. And buried among the comments from observers the world over was one from Lindsay herself, as she opined: “I am confused.” Now. You’d think Kim would ignore this wouldn’t you? Or that she probably wouldn’t even see the post? Well, she did. And boy did she clap back. “You know what’s confusing…” Kim wrote. “Your sudden foreign accent.”

A post shared by Perez Hilton (@theperezhilton) on Jan 29, 2018 at 1:38pm PST