It was announced that Sears had given birth just hours after the tennis champion hosted charity event Andy Murray Live at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Andy Murray and Kim Sears have welcomed their second baby .

The couple, who married in April 2015, are already parents to toddler Sophia.

Murray’s grandmother gushed that the new baby was: “another little girl, a little sister for Sophia,

“Hopefully that will be great for her too, she said. “She’ll have a little playmate!”

She added that the baby is “a good size” Kim is “doing well” and they have yet to decide on a baby name.

When Murray told reporters he and Sears were expecting a second child, they asked whether it would affect his performance, Murray replied: “No, I wouldn’t have thought so.”

He has previously spoken out on this topic after former British number one Annabel Croft criticised him in April 2016 when he was defeated at the Miami Open 2016.

Murray responded, telling The Mirror: “I would rather be getting up in the middle of the night and helping Sophia than winning every tennis match and her thinking when she grows up: ‘Actually, you know what, he was a s****y dad but he won a lot of tennis matches, so well done’.

“Becoming a parent is life-changing and if it helps my tennis, great and if it doesn’t, that’s fine. That’s not a problem for me now. My priority is to be a good father first.